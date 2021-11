战地2042不能退款怎么办 为什么退款失败

2021-11-19 09:30:34 来源:互联网 编辑:佚名

很多玩家都对这次的战地2042游戏感到不太满意,纷纷都想要退款,不过退款后steam显示退款失败改怎么办,下面就为大家介绍一下。

战地2042退款失败解决方法

如果你时长超过二小时退不了 点击客服→steam社区→我在其他方面需要帮助→联系steam客服发下面这段话即可

The cancel of my pre-order on was denied.

But according to the Steam Refund Policy --" REFUNDS ON PRE-PURCHASED TITLES

When you pre-purchase a title on Steam (and have paid for the title in advance), you can request a refund at any time prior to release of that title. The standard 14-day/two-hour refund period also applies, starting on the game’s release date.", and you can see this game haven't been released yet , it's on the "Early Access" event , so what's reason that my request of cancelling the pre-order was denied!? I need to refund plz