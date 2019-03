抖音98k舞蹈怎么跳 98k舞蹈慢动作视频教程

2019-03-22 17:05:07 来源:91单机游戏 编辑:﹍ɑ。群℡

98k舞蹈最近在网络上很火,这个舞蹈大家会了吗?下面小编就为大家带来98k舞蹈慢动作教程视频,接着往下看吧。

抖音98k舞蹈教程:

98k由Gew 98毛瑟步枪改进而来,Kar 98k步枪是第二次世界大战时期纳粹德国军队装备的制式步枪。从1935年开始服役,直到二战结束前都是纳粹德军的制式步枪。Kar 98k步枪成为纳粹德国军队在第二次世界大战中期间使用最广泛的步枪。是一种可靠而精准的步枪。被认为是第二次世界大战中最好的旋转后拉式枪机步枪之一。Kar.98k成为二战期间产量最多的轻武器之一。

98k手势舞视频教程:点击观看

98k的舞蹈跳起来很有感觉,深受大家的喜爱,一出场那就是全场焦点,但是跳起来很是需要一些时间来好好学习的,希望大家用心哦!

非常多的人都在找这个音乐。小编也是找了许久,但是因为这个抖音视频上的音乐是经过剪辑的,所以目前还没有,但是这首歌的原唱是Fitz & The

Tantrums,歌名叫《HandClap》。

歌词欣赏

HandClap - Fitz & The Tantrums

Written by:Jeremy Ruzumna/James KingEric/Frederic

Turn it up

Somebody save your soul cause you've been sinning in the city I know

Too many troubles all these lovers got you losin' control

You're like a drug to me a luxury my sugar and gold

I want the good life E

very good night you're a hot one to hold

Cause you don't even know

I can make your hands clap

Said I can make your hands clap

Somebody save your soul cause you've been sinning in the city I know

Too many troubles all these lovers got you losin' control

You're like a drug to me a luxury my sugar and gold

I want your sex and your affection when I'm holding you close

Cause you don't even know

I can make your hands clap

Said I can make your hands clap

Every night when the stars come out

Am I the only living soul around

Need to believe you could hold me down

Cause I'm in need of something good right now

We could be screaming till the sun comes out

And when we wake we be the only sound

Get off my knees and say a prayer to change vows

Bet I can make your hands clap

Bet I can make your hands clap

Turn it up

Bet I can make your hands clap

My fresh is searching for your worst and rest don't ever deny

I'm like a stranger give me danger

All your wrongs and your rights

Secrets on broadway to the freeway you're a keeper of crimes

Feel no conviction grapes of wrath can only sweeten your wine

But you don't even know

I can make your hands clap

Said I can make your hands clap

Every night when the stars come out

Am I the only living soul around

Need to believe you could hold me down

Cause I'm in need of something good right now

We could be screaming till the sun comes out

And when we wake we be the only sound

Get off my knees and say a prayer to change vows

Bet I can make your hands clap

Bet I can make your hands clap

Bet I can make your hands clap

Bet I can make your hands clap

