吴亦凡Antares在哪里听 吴亦凡Antares歌词分享

最近吴亦凡的新专辑Antares因为粉丝刷屏的事情很火，那么吴亦凡Antares在哪里听？小编为大家带来了吴亦凡Antares歌词分享，一起来看看吧。

吴亦凡Antares在哪里听



在音乐播放器都可以听哦，不过好像是需要购买才可以收听的。

历经两年多的精心酝酿，在天蝎座吴亦凡的28岁生日当天，迎来他个人首张专辑《Antares》，这是他送给自己的一份特殊生日礼物，同时也是给期待已久的全球歌迷一份最真挚心意。

Antares在宇宙中是耀眼夺目的红色恒星，令钟爱Galaxy的吴亦凡为之向往。吴亦凡为专辑取名《Antares》，结合了东西方的两层含义。在西方星象里，Antares代表天蝎座的心脏;在东方星宿中，意象着“苍龙之心”。

吴亦凡通过首张专辑《Antares》，展现了他的创作才华、音乐想象力、创造力、独特唱腔以及多变风格等全方位的音乐实力。这张专辑，会让你真正了解到一个“音乐人吴亦凡”。

筹备三年，无数日夜，频繁往返，放弃很多机会，闭关在LA 的录音棚一个音符一个音符创作出来，无论是金钱的投入还是精力的投入都是巨大的，足以说明吴亦凡对这张专辑的用心。他作为礼物送给来听他的歌的每一个人，每首歌都是精品，让你了解一个真正的音乐人吴亦凡!

吴亦凡Antares歌词

作曲 : Kris Wu / FRESH / KO

作词 : Kris Wu / FRESH / KO

You can call me E.T.

你可以叫我外星人

From another galaxy

来自另个银河系

Can't find me on the map

在地图上找不到我的方位

Never know where I'm at

永远不知道我在哪里

NASA plates

我有NASA的铭牌

Out of space

在太空之外

NASA plates

我有NASA的铭牌

Out of space

在太空之外

Doing numbers they should call me rain man

账户的数字入账如下雨 兄弟

I been on a jet can't do no coach man

我坐私人飞机不坐经济舱 兄弟

Redline in the toy I'm going top speed

油门踩到红线我全速前进

Sit so high up it'll make ya nose bleed

位置太高你承受不了的压力

I know she notice me

我知道她注意到我

Standing in front of me

站在我面前

Hard for her not to see

不可能看不到我

I know I know

我知道 我知道

Diamonds'll make ya blind

钻石令人盲目

Outta sight outta mind

眼不见为净

Told her man never mind

告诉她的男人别介意

Then I pull up I pull up I pull up yea

而我不断超越

You can call me E.T.

你可以叫我外星人

From another galaxy

来自另个银河系

Can't find me on the map

在地图上找不到我的方位

Never know where I'm at

永远不知道我在哪里

NASA plates

我有NASA的铭牌

Out of space

在太空之外

NASA plates

我有NASA的铭牌

Out of space

在太空之外

You can call me E.T.

你可以叫我外星人

From another galaxy

来自另个银河系

Can't find me on the map

在地图上找不到我的方位

Never know where I'm at

永远不知道我在哪里

NASA plates

我有NASA的铭牌

Out of space

在太空之外

NASA plates

我有NASA的铭牌

Out of space

在太空之外

And I ain't turning it back

我不会回头

And I ain't giving her back

我也不会放她走

Walk into ya favorite store

走进你喜欢的商店

Told'm to give me the rack

买走整一区的商品

Aye yea, yea that's me

耶 那是我

Big shot on big screen

大人物上大屏幕

We don't look at tags

我们不看标签

Supreme duffle bags

Supreme随便就买一整袋

She fell in love with the drip

她爱上了我的财富

I gotta bucket on me

我坐拥一切

If they come looking for me

如果他们来找我

Tell'm I'm up in the suite

告诉他们我在豪华套房里

Yea yea, Wu

Yea yea, Wu

Stunting that's the truth

Oh Wu

Oh Wu

This is what I do

这就是我的人生

O Wu!

O Wu!

You can call me E.T.

你可以叫我外星人

From another galaxy

来自另个银河系

Can't find me on the map

在地图上找不到我的方位

Never know where I'm at

永远不知道我在哪里

NASA plates

我有NASA的铭牌

Out of space

在太空之外

NASA plates

我有NASA的铭牌

Out of space

在太空之外

You can call me E.T.

你可以叫我外星人

From another galaxy

来自另个银河系

Can't find me on the map

在地图上找不到我的方位

Never know where I'm at

永远不知道我在哪里

NASA plates

我有NASA的铭牌

Out of space

在太空之外

NASA plates

我有NASA的铭牌

Out of space

在太空之外