抖音亚洲邪术bgm是什么歌 抖音亚洲邪术bgm歌名介绍一览

抖音亚洲邪术bgm是什么歌?今天91小编就给大家带来了抖音亚洲邪术bgm歌名介绍一览，一起来看看吧！

抖音亚洲邪术bgm是什么歌据悉，抖音上面亚洲邪术的bgm音乐歌名叫做《Shahmen》，由мавлан музыка演唱。

(Maksim)Макsим,原名Марина Максимова，Макsим是她的艺名，国内一般译为Maksim，1983年6月10日出生于俄罗斯鞑靼斯坦共和国首府喀山，可能是因为那那锐利的眼神吧，人们称呼她为猫女。

МакSим是目前俄罗斯最受欢迎的一位创作型歌手，在她的歌声中总是蕴涵着强烈地爆发力，她的歌曲从曲风到歌词都是节奏感鲜明，但她唱起抒情歌曲来同样也非常出色。

2006年的首张专辑“尴尬年代”据说在俄罗斯光正版碟就卖出了150万张，创造了俄罗斯专辑销量记录。按照她自己的说法，她这一生中取得的成就是靠自己个人不懈地努力获得的。

歌词介绍

作曲 : мавлан музыка

作词 : мавлан музыка

Skin the color of bark

Clothes smellin' like trees

Diggin' my earth, find my roots and weeds

My truth bleeds right back in the arm

No scar, but I left my mark

My friend got clean and O.D.'ed, life is just that dark

Clothes smellin' like trees

Diggin' my earth, find my roots and weeds

My truth bleeds right back in the arm

No scar, but I left my mark

My friend got clean and O.D.'ed, life is just that dark

But life is just that bright

That when the sunset shines

I seen the graff he writes

I'm back tonight, with a sack to light

In honor of the past I write

I'm wide open, with no glass of wine

Stuck in a barrel, I'll get better with time

While you measure how the pleasure declines

I'm stackin' cheddar while the bread just rise

With my eyes and my ears glued here on my grind, cutty

Creepin' on a come up

Hard work, and the crux that it made in us

I'm 'bout to bust, all my veins full of gold dust

That 1985 California gold rush, in the spine plus the flesh that it holds up

I'm out for mines and my wolves got it sewn up

One crow, one eagle on my shoulders

And my eyes hold the light that approaches