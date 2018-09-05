91游戏 单机游戏 安卓游戏 苹果游戏 街机游戏 大型游戏 游戏知道 攻略 补丁 合集 专题

抖音眼神突然变凶的bgm背景音乐是什么 抖音眼神突然变凶的bgm背景音乐歌名介绍一览

来源： 91单机游戏 | 发表时间：2018-09-05 14:51:31| 编辑：火红橘子

最近抖音上很多人都拍了一个眼神突然变凶的视频，那么抖音眼神突然变凶的bgm背景音乐是什么？今天91小编就给大家带来了抖音眼神突然变凶的bgm背景音乐歌名介绍一览，一起来看看吧！

抖音眼神突然变凶的bgm背景音乐是什么据悉，抖音上面眼神突然变凶的背景音乐叫做《Break Up in a Small Town》，这首歌的原唱是Sam Hunt。

《Break Up in a Small Town》是美国乡村歌手Sam Hunt的首张EP《X2C》中的四曲目之一。后也被收录进他的个人首张录音室专辑《Montevallo》。

《Break Up in a Small Town》秉承了Sam Hunt在热单《Take Your Time》中的独特风格，歌曲的开头采用了大段念白;然而初听略显冗长的48秒之后是非常出色的副歌部分，总体来说是非常耐听的一首歌。

抖音眼神突然变凶的bgm背景音乐是什么 歌词介绍

Sam Hunt，美国乡村歌手，前大学足球运动员。因为Kenny Chesney, Keith Urban, 和Billy Currington写歌而出名. 2014年，签约MCA Nashville并且发行了其首张唱片《Montevallo》，其中包含乡村电台冠单"Leave the Night On".另支单曲"Take Your Time"正在大热中。

歌词介绍

Break Up in a Small Town (在小镇分手了) - Sam Hunt (山姆·亨特)

I knew I'd see her around

I'd be at some party she'd show up and I'd be walking out

Or across some parking lot hiding behind her sister

I'd look up she'd be at the red light beside me

In that white maxima with the sticker on the back

I'd act like I didn't see her

We'd pay at the same pumps

Flip through the same stations

And slow down for the same curves

Run around with the same crowds

We just needed some time

She could get on with her life and I'd get on with mine

Thought I would be fine heh but maybe not

I knew she'd find a way to get over me

But I'd never thought that

She would get down with somebody I know

I guess that's just how it goes

When you break up in a small town

I see our friends and they put on a show

Like they don't want me to know

So they give me the go-around

But there's only so many streets so many lights

I swear it's like I can't even leave my house

I should've known all along

You gotta move or move on

When you break up in a small town

For a while I guess they were keeping it low-key

But now it's like these county lines closing in on me

I see 'em everywhere together

And it's hitting a little too close to home

She's so far gone but she didn't go far

She was over me before the grass grew back

Where she used to park her car

She's leaving those same marks in someone else's yard

In someone else's arms right down the road

And I never thought that

She would get down with somebody I know

I guess that's just how it goes

When you break up in a small town

I see our friends and they put on a show

Like they don't want me to know

So they give me the go-around

But there's only so many streets so many lights

I swear it's like I can't even leave my house

I should've known all along

You gotta move or move on

When you break up in a small town

Your mailbox is seven minutes from mine

And I drive into town sometimes and I see you sittin' there with him

And I wanna jump out

I wanna fight

I wanna say that guy but I can't

'Cause it's my fault I let her go

I never thought that

She would get down with somebody I know

I guess that's just how it goes

When you break up in a small town

I see our friends and they put on a show

Like they don't want me to know

So they give me the go-around

But there's only so many streets so many lights

I swear it's like I can't even leave my house

I should've known all along

You gotta move or move on

When you break up in a small town

