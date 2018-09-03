91游戏 单机游戏 安卓游戏 苹果游戏 街机游戏 大型游戏 游戏知道 攻略 补丁 合集 专题

抖音7wonders电影名字叫什么 抖音7wonders电影名字与播放地址分享一览

来源： 91单机游戏 | 发表时间：2018-09-03 17:50:24| 编辑：火红橘子

最近，抖音上面一首歌名为7wonders的歌曲很火，那么抖音7wonders电影名字叫什么？今天91小编就给大家带来了抖音7wonders电影名字与播放地址分享一览，一起来看看吧！

抖音7wonders电影是什么据悉，7wonders不是电影，是一首歌的MV，歌曲7wonders由Sergey Lazarev演唱。

中文名：谢尔盖·拉扎列夫

国籍：俄罗斯

生日：30407

职业：歌手

简介：谢尔盖·拉扎列夫(Sergey Lazarev)是俄罗斯当红偶像实力歌手，他集作曲和演唱于一身，是目前俄罗斯流行歌手征服世界流行乐坛最具实力和影响力的后起之秀，也是前《SMASH》组合成员之一，是当今俄罗斯流行乐坛最炙手可热的男歌手之一 。2006年俄罗斯MTV年度颁奖典礼上勇夺最佳男歌手。代表作《Shattered Dreams》、《Don't be fake 》等。

7wonders歌词

7 Wonders--Sergey Lazarev

Tell me love is nothing wrong

Don’t tell me don’t tell me I’m wrong for wanting you

They say that lovers belong

But I’m waitless I’ve waited too long for substitutes

I’ve been tearing all the wall

Tearing all the wall and I’m breaking through

And in the madness of at all

You know that I’ll be ready to die for you

7 wonders of the world 7 wonders of the world

But nothing that compares to you

There’s nothing down on earth

Nothing that compares to you

Is gonna get around

I’m breaking out of bounce

Because it’s obvious obvious

7 wonders of the world 7 wonders of the world

Devoted to crossing the line

That someone has drawn and make a round in front on me

Reckless and making my way

And I’m changing

To never regret the man I am

Oh

I’ve been tearing all the wall

Tearing all the wall and I’m breaking through

And in the madness of at all

You know that I’ll be ready to die for you

7 wonders of the world 7 wonders of the world

But nothing that compares to you

There’s nothing down on earth

Nothing that compares to you

Is gonna get around

I’m breaking out of bounce

Because it’s obvious obvious

7 wonders of the world 7 wonders of the world

Loving you is all what I know Oh yeah

There’s no other time than right now oh uoh

7 wonders of the world

But nothing that compares to you

7 wonders of the world 7 wonders of the world

But nothing that compares to you

There’s nothing down on earth

Nothing that compares to you

Is gonna get around

I’m breaking out of bounce

Because it’s obvious obvious

7 wonders of the world

But nothing that compares to you

